Seema to replace Ncikazi as Golden Arrows coach

Seema joins Arrows following his exit from Chippa United, where his short-term contract expired this week.

02 July 2021 - 14:07
Sihle Ndebele Journalist

Golden Arrows will confirm Lehlohonolo Seema as their new coach on Monday.

Seema joins Arrows following his exit from Chippa United, where his short-term contract expired this week. Seema had an easy task to save Chippa’s Premiership status, thanks to Royal AM’s no-show in the round-robin contest, which is the play-offs...

