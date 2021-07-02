Seema to replace Ncikazi as Golden Arrows coach

Seema joins Arrows following his exit from Chippa United, where his short-term contract expired this week.

Golden Arrows will confirm Lehlohonolo Seema as their new coach on Monday.



Seema joins Arrows following his exit from Chippa United, where his short-term contract expired this week. Seema had an easy task to save Chippa’s Premiership status, thanks to Royal AM’s no-show in the round-robin contest, which is the play-offs...