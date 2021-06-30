Kerr leaves as Marumo rejects contract proposal

Dylan Kerr will almost certainly leave Marumo Gallants after the club did not exercise an option to retain him.

Dylan Kerr will almost certainly leave Marumo Gallants after the club did not exercise an option to retain him.



This despite guiding them to the Nedbank Cup success and helping them survive relegation in the DStv Premiership. Gallants, formerly known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, finished 12th in the standings after a troubled year during which they changed ownership after reports of financial struggles...