Fielies ready for big trek to Gauteng
Since joining City from then second-tier outfit Milano United in 2017, Fielies has grown to be one of the most respected centre-backs in the league.
Amid strong speculation that the big-three in Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are interested in his services, highly rated Cape Town City defender Taariq Fielies has revealed he’s ready to move to Gauteng.
