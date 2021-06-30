Fielies ready for big trek to Gauteng

Since joining City from then second-tier outfit Milano United in 2017, Fielies has grown to be one of the most respected centre-backs in the league.

Amid strong speculation that the big-three in Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are interested in his services, highly rated Cape Town City defender Taariq Fielies has revealed he’s ready to move to Gauteng.



