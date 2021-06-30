'Chiefs should have given Zwane a chance'

Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi has questioned the reappointment of coach Stuart Baxter at the club.

Baloyi feels that Amakhosi should have given interim co-coach Arthur Zwane a chance to show what he is capable of. After the dismissal of Gavin Hunt as head coach in May, Zwane and Dillon Sheppard were appointed interim co-coaches to lead the team. ..