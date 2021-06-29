Look out for these reserve league products this season

Zungu played a pivotal role in AmaZulu’s DStv Diski Challenge Rewired triumph.

With the Diski Challenge proving to be a success in the past five seasons by producing players like Percy Tau, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sihle Ndebele looks at five fledgling Diski stars who are odds-on to make their mark in the big league soon



Lindokuhle Zungu (AmaZulu)..