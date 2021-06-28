How Chiefs made it to the Champions League final

We look at key factors in the surprise CAF run

After Kaizer Chiefs reached their first CAF Champions League final following their goalless draw against Wyday Casablanca in the semifinal at FNB Stadium on Saturday night, winning the match 1-0 on aggregate, we look at a few points that were crucial en route to the final.



Chiefs were always underdogs in this competition and not many gave them a chance of reaching the final, especially considering that they could not sign new players due to the Fifa ban imposed on them, but the Amakhosi surprised many...