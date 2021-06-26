Wales embracing underdog tag against fan favourites Denmark, says Bale

Wales captain Gareth Bale said on Friday they will embrace their own underdog status against Denmark, the neutrals’ favourites in the Euro 2020 last-16, adding they will not underestimate their quality.

Wales finished runners-up in Group A behind Italy to reach the knockout stages for a second successive Euros, having soared to the semifinals in 2016.

Denmark stormed into the last-16 with a 4-1 win over Russia in their final group game — days after Christian Eriksen’s collapse due to a cardiac arrest — and will be playing in Amsterdam where they expect a Danish contingent to spur them on.

“We’re always the underdog, we’re used to that tag,” Bale said ahead of Saturday’s match. “But it doesn’t make a difference to us. That’s normal anyway.

“We understand the situation that happened with them and we’ve obviously sent all our best wishes to Christian Eriksen. Come game day tomorrow ... hopefully we can put a great performance in and get the job done.”

Wales boss Robert Page echoed the sentiment, saying that they need to try to ignore the emotion attached to the game and added they were prepared for a “tough challenge” having seen Denmark nearly get a result against group toppers Belgium.