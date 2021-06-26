Soccer

Mancini urges Italy to put on a show worthy of wonderful Wembley

By Reuters - 26 June 2021 - 15:05
Italy coach Roberto Mancini at Wembley Stadium in London on June 25, 2021, ahead of the Euro 2020 last-16 match against Austria.
Italy coach Roberto Mancini at Wembley Stadium in London on June 25, 2021, ahead of the Euro 2020 last-16 match against Austria.
Image: Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Roberto Mancini urged Italy to put in a performance worthy of the “footballing mecca” of Wembley when the Azzurri face Austria in the last-16 of Euro 2020 in London on Saturday.

Italy impressed in the group stages by winning all three games without conceding a goal to top Group A, extending their unbeaten run to 30 matches in all competitions.

They go into the clash against Austria, who finished second in Group C, as big favourites to progress to a quarterfinal against Portugal or Belgium in Munich, but it will be their first game of the tournament outside Rome.

“You always need to enjoy playing at Wembley, it is a pleasure because some players never get an opportunity to play in this stadium. It is a wonderful arena and the guys need to produce a big performance because that is what this stadium deserves,” Mancini said.

Italy facing Locatelli poser

Manuel Locatelli timed his run into the Italy team almost as well as he timed his run for the Azzurri's opening goal against Switzerland on Wednesday
Sport
1 week ago

“You want to be involved in matches in arenas like this. The players need to be happy to be playing at Wembley. When you play in a footballing mecca like Wembley, you need to respect it and produce a big performance and I hope they do that tomorrow — in fact, I am sure they will.”

Mancini has already given game time to 25 of the 26 players in his squad and the Italians impressed in a 1-0 win over Wales in their final group game despite the manager making eight changes to his starting line-up.

“Everyone has given me a selection headache because they have all played very well,” Mancini said.

“We made those changes against Wales and the same went for when we brought on substitutes in the previous matches. It is great to be able to count on the players who are all fit and firing, and all fairly relaxed from a mental perspective. That could be an advantage for us.”

There was much talk in the Italian media about whether the Italian players would take a knee ahead of the game against Austria, an antiracism gesture taken by several teams, but defender Leonardo Bonucci said the squad is yet to decide.

“When we go back to the hotel, we have planned a meeting and will decide as a team,” he said.

“That is what we should have done before Italy vs Wales, and we will have a team meeting this evening to decide what we will do tomorrow.”

When asked about it, Mancini replied: “The most important thing is one’s freedom to choose.”

Denmark relish Wales Euro clash in Amsterdam

Denmark will be playing their first game away from Copenhagen's Parken Stadium when they take on Wales in their Euro 2020 last 16 tie tomorrow but ...
Sport
1 day ago

Wales embracing underdog tag against fan favourites Denmark, says Bale

Wales captain Gareth Bale said on Friday they will embrace their own underdog status against Denmark, the neutrals’ favourites in the Euro 2020 ...
Sport
8 hours ago

France coach Didier Deschamps hails magical and insane night for Les Bleus

France coach Didier Deschamps described events in Budapest as magical and insane after his side drew 2-2 with Portugal on a night full of twists and ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight