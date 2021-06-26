Mancini urges Italy to put on a show worthy of wonderful Wembley

“You want to be involved in matches in arenas like this. The players need to be happy to be playing at Wembley. When you play in a footballing mecca like Wembley, you need to respect it and produce a big performance and I hope they do that tomorrow — in fact, I am sure they will.”

Mancini has already given game time to 25 of the 26 players in his squad and the Italians impressed in a 1-0 win over Wales in their final group game despite the manager making eight changes to his starting line-up.

“Everyone has given me a selection headache because they have all played very well,” Mancini said.

“We made those changes against Wales and the same went for when we brought on substitutes in the previous matches. It is great to be able to count on the players who are all fit and firing, and all fairly relaxed from a mental perspective. That could be an advantage for us.”

There was much talk in the Italian media about whether the Italian players would take a knee ahead of the game against Austria, an antiracism gesture taken by several teams, but defender Leonardo Bonucci said the squad is yet to decide.

“When we go back to the hotel, we have planned a meeting and will decide as a team,” he said.

“That is what we should have done before Italy vs Wales, and we will have a team meeting this evening to decide what we will do tomorrow.”

When asked about it, Mancini replied: “The most important thing is one’s freedom to choose.”