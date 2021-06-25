Phiri shocked by Mohomi’s failure to fulfil potential

Former Free State Stars coach Kinnah Phiri is surprised at how Lucky Mohomi’s career has declined since he left the club to join Mamelodi Sundowns five years ago.

Before joining Sundowns from Ea Lla Koto, Mohomi was an exciting prospect and many believed he was going to excel at the Brazilians.

But his move to Sundowns did not pan out as planned despite leaving them to join crosstown rivals SuperSport United with three league titles and other crowns.

Mohomi, 30, had a decent start to his career at the Brazilians, playing 21 games in his first season. But what followed was a frustrating stay at Chloorkop as he failed to cement his place.

He then went to SuperSport in October last year.

The midfielder then made 13 appearances for Matsatsantsa a Pitori, scoring two goals and creating one, but it was not enough to earn him a new contract.

“He played his best football at Free State Stars while I was still there and continued with that at Sundowns after joining them,” Phiri told Sowetan.

“I thought he was going to settle down well because Sundowns had a good coach at the time [Pitso Mosimane]. But things didn’t go well for him and went on to join SuperSport.

“Anyway, he is still young with more years of football before he retires.”

The Malawian coach, who has since returned home, fears that the trappings of success at a big club like Sundowns may have proved too much for the player to resist.

“There are a lot of things that can bring down the performance of a young player if he is not careful,” he said, “things like partying, bad company and changing his lifestyle because of money.

“I’m sure that Sundowns were paying him a better salary than what he was earning at Free State Stars, which made him change his lifestyle and, in the end, that may have affected his form. But I believe he can still turn it around and we’ll see the Mohomi we all know.”