Bucs legend welcomes Ncikazi’s appointment

Orlando Pirates legend Phumudzo Manenzhe has praised his former club following Mandla Ncikazi’s arrival as part of their technical team and feels it is a great addition to the Soweto giants.

Though the Buccaneers have not revealed Ncikazi’s title and role, it is believed he will likely assist Steve Komphela, whom they are currently negotiating with to become the head coach.

Ncikazi, who guided Golden Arrows to a fourth-place finish at the end of the season, joined the Buccaneers on a three-year deal.

“When you are looking at the norm in football now, you are coming into where there is a head coach and two assistants. It is happening all over Europe and it is also starting to happen here,” Manenzhe told the media during the Carling Black Label Cup supporters’ day in Polokwane, Limpopo, at the weekend.

“I’m happy that Mandla has been added into the technical bench of Orlando Pirates. He’s a very astute coach, and has great tactical acumen. We saw what he did with Golden Arrows. He has been coaching for many years.

“He has been mentored by the likes of Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi for a long time. This is the man who knows the culture of South African football. He knows the weaknesses and the strengths of South African players.

“So it is a great addition to join that bench. I mean, even Kaizer Chiefs have Stuart Baxter, Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard. Mamelodi Sundowns got Steve [Komphela], Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba. Pirates only had Fadlu Davids and Josef Zinnbauer. With the addition of Ncikazi, it will take us to another level.”

Ncikazi will join the Sea Robbers when their preseason starts on July 1.

Meanwhile, Manenzhe also revealed that he is currently doing his CAF B licence as he wants to venture into coaching in the future. “At the moment, I have just registered for a CAF B licence that I will be doing in October.

"That’s how I want to equip myself. After the CAF B licence, I want to go for an A licence so that one day when I sit there, I’m not only going to use my experience but also the knowledge that I would have gathered from these coaching courses that I’m doing,” he said.

“That’s how I want to be equipped. In the next six to eight years, I want to be sitting on the bench and coaching a PSL team.”