Bernard Parker opens up on adjusting to life after Gavin Hunt's departure from Kaizer Chiefs

Briton Stuart Baxter has been at Kaizer Chiefs for only a few days but captain Bernard Parker says the new coach has already had an impact on the players.

Chiefs sacked coach Gavin Hunt after only one season last month and Parker said the reforms currently under way at Naturena — former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has also been appointed as head of technical and the youth development academy — have brought many players out of their shell.

“The change has brought life out of this squad, not only on the field, but also in the dressing room as well,” Parker said.

“The guys are happy, meaning, I am saying wherever in the world, not only in football, where there is change, we all want to impress the boss. So this is what the guys want to do, they just want to impress the boss.

“Others who did not play, now they stand a chance to impress the boss so that they can get the nod. Others who were playing regularly, it is now for them to reset and also impress the boss. The good thing is with [caretaker] coach Arthur and coach Dillon, they have brought the spark back in terms of belief.

“I believe that will tick all the boxes in terms of confidence, motivation, courage and other ingredients we need to play for. We got the result in the meanwhile.”