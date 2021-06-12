Polokwane City court application dismissed, making Sekhukhune NFD champions

Polokwane City’s application to the Johannesburg high court to have an arbitration overturned that deducted three points from them and awarded three to Sekhukhune United in the Glad Africa Championship has been dismissed.

The decision upholds the arbitration award by Hilton Epstein, SC. Legal representatives for Sekhukhune said that while Polokwane can still appeal, the court’s ruling means the Premier Soccer League (PSL) needs to apply the three points awarded to their client’s team in terms of the arbitration.

This will make Sekhukhune champions of the GladAfrica (National First Division, or NFD), with automatic promotion to the PSL.

Sekhukhune’s instructing attorney Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse said if the PSL does not apply the three points awarded to Sekhukhune, they will take the league to court to do so.

Having heard counsel on behalf of all parties on Friday, Gauteng deputy judge president Roland Sutherland on Saturday issued an order dismissing the application brought by Polokwane City to review the arbitration award given by Epstein on May 19, 2021.