Injuries halted my 30-goal target – Kermit Erasmus

Having promised to hit 30 goals at the beginning of the season, Mamelodi Sundowns striker Kermit Erasmus unashamedly admits he had a below-par campaign.

Erasmus enjoyed a perfect start at Sundowns when he joined them from Cape Town City and looked on course to reach his target.

But things did not work out as injuries kept him aside and, in the end, he managed to net six goals in all competitions and created seven assists.

“In the first few games of the season, things were looking good. Yes, I didn’t get to 30 goals and if people consider me as a failure, so be it,” Erasmus told the media yesterday.

“I’m not ashamed to say that I failed. If you have to be honest, you have to look at how the season went if I played all the games or not. Yes, people can be critical about it, I’m critical myself about it, so there is no need for people to criticise.

“There is always an opportunity to try again. That's the beauty of life and football.”

The Bafana Bafana striker feels had it not been for injuries, he would have challenged Bradley Grobler for the Golden Boot. He has vowed to come back stronger next season.

“If you see me injury-free there is very little I can’t do, so I think staying injury-free is my main concern now,” he said.

“There is always room for improvement in any game for me. I try to be consistent with every game we play and try to improve on my scoring and assisting.

“Injuries have kept me from being on the field. I’ve got enough time now to rest and work on the niggling thing that has been bothering me throughout the season and to come back fresh.

“Hopefully, I can try to play the season without any problems. You can’t deny quality if somebody has the quality to produce the goods. The only thing that can stop you is injuries.”