Blom takes U-23 omission on the chin

That Kaizer Chiefs’ Njabulo Blom was omitted from two recent Under-23 squads for Olympic preparations, is a clear indication that the in-form 21-year-old utility midfielder isn’t going to the Games.

Despite enjoying a solid season at club level, Blom didn’t make the U-23 squad that assembled for a training camp in Durban, where they played warm-up games against top-flight sides Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United, in March.

The Chiefs holding midfielder was again overlooked for the SA Olympic side’s double-header of friendlies away to Egypt, with the first tie billed for tomorrow and the second one on Sunday. Both games kick off at 7pm in Cairo.

Speaking exclusively to Sowetan, Blom revealed that he has taken the U-23 omission on the chin. The lad from Dobsonville, Soweto, is now convinced he doesn’t suit the way coach David Notoane wants to play at the Olympics. SA are pitted against hosts Japan, France and Mexico in Group A at the Games in Tokyo from July 23 until August 8.

“I believe every coach has his own philosophy and the way he wants to play. I am not taking this [the omission] badly because it just shows that I don’t feature in the coach’s plans and philosophy. I will just keep on doing my best at Chiefs,” said Blom.

Blom, who was only promoted to the senior side by coach Ernst Middendorp in October 2019, played 27 league games in the recently concluded campaign where the Soweto club earned an eighth-place finish on the last day.

As much as Amakhosi were a shadow of the side from the 2019/2020 season, Blom was one of the few players who showed flashes of brilliance and he’s satisfied with his contributions in what was a challenging domestic term for Amakhosi.

“Obviously, it hasn’t been a great season as a team. However, for me as an individual, coming from the development, I think I did well. I am proud of and content with what I have done this season,” said Blom.