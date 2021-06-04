Dreaded playoffs loom for Stellies, Maritzburg or Chippa

With Black Leopards' relegation to the Glad Africa Championship confirmed on Wednesday, the matter of which team will play in the playoffs is yet to be finalised.

Maritzburg United, Stellenbosch and Chippa United are all hoping to avoid the playoff position going into the DStv Premiership final round tomorrow.

Maritzburg will host their provincial rivals AmaZulu in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at the Harry Gwala Stadium tomorrow at 3pm. The Team of Choice have to win their game to guarantee their safety without having to worry about results from elsewhere.

Stellies visit Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, while Chippa welcome SuperSport United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in a simultaneous kickoff.

A win for Stellies or a draw will be enough to avoid the playoffs if Chippa lose against SuperSport.

Chippa must win their game and hope that Stellies lose theirs in Durban against Arrows.

Chippa coach Lehlohonolo Seema said TTM were defensive-minded in their goalless draw on Wednesday as he praised his players for their fighting spirit.

“It was difficult to play against a team that needed a draw. My players fought and did everything that I required from them. We had moments that we could have stolen it, but it was not meant to be. However, as Chippa we will never give up. If we win, we will see what happens in the other games. The game against SuperSport is a big one and we will throw everything at them,” said Seema.

Stellies coach Steve Barker said his players are prepared for the last game and know what they have to do.

Stellies played to a goalless draw at home against TS Galaxy on Wednesday. “The players have prepared well and are ready to die on the field,” he said.

Maritzburg coach Ernst Middendorp said they have to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to SuperSport. “We have to win the last game and not rely on results elsewhere,” said Middendorp.