TTM v Chippa tops relegation battles

There will be no room for error when Chippa United visit Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the DStv Premiership bottom-of-the-table clash at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane today at 5pm.

Senior Chippa players Kurt Lentjies and Peter Maloisane made it clear that they cannot afford to slip up in a game that can potentially make things difficult for them.

The Chilly Boys are second from the bottom, three points above basement side Black Leopards. If they lose against TTM and Leopards upset Cape Town City in Cape Town, the two teams will be level on points going into the final round of the season.

TTM need a point to guarantee their safety as they have a four-point advantage over Chippa and are two points above Stellenbosch. If Leopards lose against Cape Town City, they will be relegated.

Lentjies described their game against TTM as a cup final. “The performance is not that important, what matters now is the result. We know the situation and we have two cup final matches remaining. We need to beat TTM at all costs,” he said.

Maloisane added: “We are ready for the game. We want to avoid the playoffs and to achieve that we have to win our last two games.”

Stellenbosch must beat TS Galaxy at home to get to 30 points and they will avoid automatic relegation if Chippa lose.

Stellies coach Steve Barker said: “The players are self-motivated and I am confident that we can avoid relegation. We need big performances and results as we have prepared well going into our last two games. Our destiny lies in our hands and we know what we need to do to avoid relegation.”

Today's fixtures (all 5pm)

AmaZulu v Swallows, Kings Park Stadium; Celtic v Sundowns, Dr Molemela Stadium; Stellenbosch v TS Galaxy, Danie Craven Stadium; SuperSport v Maritzburg, Lucas Moripe Stadium; Cape Town City v Leopards, Cape Town Stadium; TTM v Chippa, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium; Chiefs v Arrows, FNB Stadium; Baroka v Pirates, Peter Mokaba Stadium.