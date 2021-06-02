'Hunt had to go to arrest Chiefs decline'

Gavin Hunt's departure from Kaizer Chiefs was the right move for the club, former striker Pollen Ndlanya feels. Hunt was dismissed on Friday last week after a string of poor results.

Ndlanya says he fully understood Chiefs' decision to fire him as the results were not coming and had he stayed longer, the club could have been dragged into the promotion/relegation playoffs.

Under Hunt's guidance this season, Chiefs have registered six victories, 10 defeats and 12 draws in 28 matches and found themselves in an unfamiliar 11th position in the standings.

“I think we only judge whoever gets the mandate by the results. I guess Hunt so far has struggled, honestly, in terms of winning locally,” Ndlanya told Sowetan yesterday.

“Look at the team, where it is lying on the table. And by the look of things, they are not far from the playoffs. This is not healthy for the team to be in that position heading to the end of the season.

“Probably, if they lose the remaining two games, they will be down in the relegation zone. The team is not doing well and the management saw the log and decided to release him.”