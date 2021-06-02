Arrows fear Chiefs will be motivated by Hunt's sacking

Golden Arrows defender Nkosinathi Sibisi doubts facing Kaizer Chiefs in the wake of the sacking of coach Gavin Hunt gives them any advantage.

Struggling Chiefs, who fired Hunt last week Friday, host a high-flying Arrows side in a penultimate league fixture at FNB Stadium today at 5pm. Having served as Hunt’s assistants, Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will coach the team until the arrival of a new trainer.

“I don’t believe that facing them [Chiefs] when they’ve just lost a coach can help us. Instead, I think they’ll be more dangerous because each and every player will want to impress,’’ Sibisi told Sowetan.

Abafana Bes’thende are on course for a historic top-three finish. Fifth spot in both the 2002/03 and the 2008/09 seasons remains Arrows’ best finish in their history.

“Since the start of the season, our goal has always been to finish higher than we’ve ever done before. Finishing second or third would be a huge achievement for us,’’ said the instrumental Arrows centre-back.

Sibisi, who started 25 of Arrows’ 27 DStv Premiership games this season, was tipped by many as a potential contender for the defender of the season gong. However, the lad from Howick, near Pietermaritzburg, was not nominated as AmaZulu’s Tapelo Xoki, Mosa Lebusa of Mamelodi Sundowns and Njabulo Ngcobo of Swallows got the nod ahead of him.

“I didn’t take it [being overlooked in the PSL awards nominations] personally. I believe that each and every thing in life has its own time. The defenders that have been nominated have also done exceptionally well, so I don’t feel bad at all,’’ said Sibisi.

The Arrows defender takes solace in his maiden Bafana Bafana call-up. New national team trainer Hugo Broos named Sibisi in his squad to face Angola in a friendly at Orlando Stadium on June 10.

“To have finally received a national team call-up shows that everything has its own time. I am very excited and I am looking forward to represent my nation.’’