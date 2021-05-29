Soccer

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly claim African Super Cup with 2-0 victory

By Reuters - 29 May 2021 - 06:46
Pitso Mosimane's side Al Ahly beat Berkane to clinch Super Cup on Friday.
Image: TWITTER/AL AHLY

Egyptian giants Al Ahly extended their dominance of the African game with another trophy success as they beat Renaissance Berkane of Morocco 2-0 to win the African Super Cup on Friday.

It was a record-extending seventh Super Cup success for Ahly, whose nine titles in the African Champions League make them the continent’s most successful team.

Mohamed Sherif struck the opening goal at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital with a powerful left foot shot just before the hour.

Substitute Salah Mohsen was put clear and rounded the opposing goalkeeper before scoring into an empty net for the second goal in the 82nd minute.

Ahly were competing as Champions League winners while Berkane won last season’s Confederation Cup – their first major title. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

