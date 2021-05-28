Shock CAF run may be the only reason Hunt is still at Chiefs

Hunt has a beautiful CV that includes four league titles, but after Chiefs’ final games against Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy next week, would Motaung and his board consider the possibility that coach and club may not be suited to each other?

The results have been dire, especially since the turn of the year. But these have been masked by a surprisingly impressive run in the CAF Champions League which has led Amakhosi to an historic first semifinal appearance. We would not be off the mark if we concluded that the unexpectedly good CAF run is the only reason he's still in the job.

Chiefs have been so poor that they lost in the first round of the Nedbank Cup to Richards Bay. Somehow, they’ve beaten only Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in their past 16 league games.

But you can’t ride good fortune for so long. We may talk of Chiefs aiming to reach the Top 8, but the latest defeat to Black Leopards has dragged them into relegation trouble. Something like this has never happened in the club’s history. A Chiefs side which can beat well-resourced teams like Sundowns, Pirates, Wydad Casablanca and Simba, should not be mentioned among relegation candidates.

Hunt inherited Ernst Middendorp’s deflated side, who lost the title to Sundowns in the final half-hour last year and, barring a few injuries, the bulk of the squad remained. Chiefs could well be sitting with a coaching – rather than personnel – problem here. That’s the dilemma Motaung faces when he surveys the wreckage that has been this season.

He may be tolerant, but the Chiefs owner has had his hand forced by poor results before, such as in 2018 when he dismissed an out-of-his-depth Giovanni Solinas after five months. He brought back Middendorp but could not overlook the incompetency of losing the league from such a healthy advantage last year.

Should he fire Hunt, Motaung would be forced to hire a fifth coach in three years, which is uncharacteristic of Chiefs. But making a bold decision will in no way suddenly turn him into a clown akin to Chippa Mpengesi. Will Motaung act though?