Soccer

Hungry Downs target all points in last three games

Mngqithi says champs want to set benchmark

28 May 2021 - 08:28
Neville Khoza Journalist
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Having continued with their dominance in the DStv Premiership when they won their fourth title in a row, Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi emphasised they are still hungry for more success in the league.

Sundowns clinched the title after they beat SuperSport United 3-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday with three games to spare to record their 11th Premier Soccer League trophy.

“The biggest thing with the team that we have, we had to restructure our play in many ways. We had a foundation from the previous seasons,” Mngqithi told the media after the match.

“There were new players that came in and we tried to find a balance and a system that will work for them and we believe we have achieved a lot in that regard.

“We had a big squad and I think we rotated it better. From time to time, it would have had its challenges, but most of the time we were forced by circumstances to change the team, and whenever we changed the players, they did well.”

With the title now wrapped up with three matches left to play, the coach promised that they would go for the kill in the remaining matches as they look to end on 69 points, starting with Swallows tomorrow at Dobsonville Stadium (5pm).

“The plan is to try and win the next three matches because as a team, we always want to create our benchmarks,” he said. “We would have loved to go beyond the 71 points that we got in one of the championships, but now we can only go as far as 69 points and that’s what we are pushing for.”

The 50-year-old hinted that he could give other players a chance, especially those who have not played much this season.

“I don’t want to promise much because we don’t want to lose much of the rhythm. We have a responsibility in our last cycle of matches that we are supposed to play and we want to win every one.

“We have a big responsibility towards making sure that we set our records. We set our standard as a team and so far, there are a lot of positives."

Mngqithi at a loss for words as Komphela wins maiden championship medal with Sundowns

Manqoba Mngqithi was at a loss for words to express his emotions after Mamelodi Sundowns colleague Steve Komphela finally won his first major trophy ...
Sport
1 day ago

Foursome Downs clinch it again!

Stylish derby win confirms 14th title overall
Sport
1 day ago

Themba Zwane set for a three-peat of his clean-up of three major prizes at the PSL Awards

Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane could be set for a three-peat of his clean-up of three major prizes at the PSL Awards last campaign‚ having been ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...