Percy Tau determined to fight for his place at Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion

“A few seasons ago I signed with Brighton hoping that I would play in the EPL‚ but I got loaned out. I wouldn’t think about another loan. I wouldn’t think about a loan now‚ I will try to put myself in the team by working hard.

“It is difficult when you are not playing‚ especially because I was playing regularly the previous season in Belgium‚ but sometimes it is expected to be challenging.”

Tau said he spoke to his manager Graham Potter at the end of the season and discussed the likelihood of him playing in the next campaign‚ including whether they are on the same page or not.

“Nobody can guarantee you game time. The coach can say he will you give you game time but someone in your position plays well by scoring goals and making assists.

"That will put your position in danger and that was the situation with me this season‚ where I spent most of the time on the bench or even not in the team.

“Players that were in my position were doing well and we were fighting relegation. One coach will look at it and say 'I want players that I am used to' and another coach will say 'I have a new player here‚ let’s play and maybe he can give us something'.

“It can go either way‚ but players that I was competing with were doing well. But I spoke to the coach at length about my situation and we are thinking the same‚ and I am looking forward to next season.”