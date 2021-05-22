Mngqithi: ‘If anyone can come back in this match it is Sundowns’

Manqoba Mngqithi has bullishly declared that Mamelodi Sundowns have what it takes to overturn the 2-0 first-leg deficit against Al Ahly in Saturday’s home leg and reach the semifinals of the Champions League.

The Red Devils beat the Brazilians in Cairo last weekend and the two teams face off at the Lucas Moripe Stadium again, where Sundowns boast a highly impressive Champions League record at home of only one loss in 21 matches.

“I was telling the players that if there is anyone who I believe has the capacity to come back in this match it is Sundowns,” Mngqithi said.

Sundowns’ coach added that playing against Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane, who Mngqithi was assistant to at the Brazilians for eight years until just a year ago, would provide its own set of challenges for Sundowns.

“I will not hesitate to say that with all the teams that we have in the country, if there is a team that can overcome a 2-0 deficit at home it is Sundowns,” Mngqithi continued.

“I strongly believe that it is not going to be easy considering that we have to be ultra-offensive but at the same time we have to guard against counterattacks.