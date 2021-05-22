Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a mostly local-based 19-man squad with a youthful and adventurous flavour to it‚ apparently also dropping captain Thulani Hlatshwayo for Bafana Bafana’s friendly international against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on June 10.

New national coach Broos (69) will not take charge of the match‚ which serves as preparation for the kickoff of the 2022 World Cup qualifying group stages in September‚ as he has to take his second vaccination jab in native Belgium then.

His assistants‚ Macedonian-Belgian Cedomir Janevski and Helman Mkhalele‚ will be on the bench and oversee the match. Mkhalele‚ officially appointed by the SA Football Association on Friday as Broos’s South African assistant‚ is sure to have had a significant input into the squad as the Belgian head coach familiarises himself with SA football.

Hlatshwayo (31) has been struggling for form in a mistake-plagued period for Pirates‚ and Broos has also made his intentions clear to begin rebuilding Bafana with younger players.

The coach may also simply be keen to run the rule over new talent in the friendly against the Cranes‚ such as the in-form Rushine De Reuck (25) of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Nkosinathi Sibisi (25) of Lamontville Golden Arrows and AmaZulu’s Sibusiso Mabiliso (22)‚ who were included among the defenders.

SuperSport United’s promising midfield pairing of Teboho Mokoena and Sipho Mbule were also included‚ and Bongokuhle Hlongwane (20) of Maritzburg United was among the forwards.

Montpellier midfielder Keagan Dolly and Brighton & Hove Albion forward Percy Tau were the only foreign-based players named.

Bafana Bafana squad -

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)

Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders:

Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nkosinathi Sibisi (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)

Sibusiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu)

Midfielders:

Sipho Mbule (SuperSport United)

Keagan Dolly (Montpellier)

Lebohang Maboe (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Craig Martin (Cape Town City)

Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United)

Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Thabang Monare (Orlando Pirates)

Forwards: