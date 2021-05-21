Sundowns confident of overturning deficit in Al Ahly tie

If there is a team capable of overturning a 2-0 lead against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League, it is Mamelodi Sundowns.

This is the view of Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi ahead of their quarterfinal second leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

Despite not finding the back of the net in the first leg in Cairo last weekend, Mngqithi is not bothered as he feels his side is good enough to score more than two goals at home and progress to the semifinal.

“We know it is not going to be easy but we are confident in the group that we have, and I was even telling the guys that if there is anyone who can come back, it is Sundowns,” Mngqithi told the media yesterday.

“I told them that even if you ask me three times, I won’t hesitate. Of all the teams we have in the country, if there is a team that can overcome a 2-0 lead, it is Sundowns. I strongly believe we can do that but it is not going to be easy considering that we have to be ultra-offensive but guard against counterattacks.”

What makes the Sundowns mentor confident is that they went to Cairo and dominated the first leg, something that doesn't happen often. Sundowns created chances but failed to convert them, and with the return leg at home, where they lost only twice in 21 matches, Mngqithi is optimistic that they will win.

“We went there with a mentality to try to win away from home. We did fairly well in all aspects of the game but unfortunately on the day we made some mistakes, which we cannot dwell much on at this stage,” he said.

“We are confident based on what we have done throughout the year. We have not lost too many matches.

“We are very optimistic that we got a model that works, and whatever we’ve done in small margins those games that we had throughout the season might be the ones that will help us to stamp our authority in our game against Al Ahly.”