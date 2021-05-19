Pitso warns Sundowns still in it as Ahly jet into SA

Despite enjoying a healthy lead heading into the CAF Champions League quarterfinal second leg in Pretoria on Saturday against Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane feels the match is far from over.

Sundowns will host Mosimane’s charges at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday at 3pm, looking to overturn a 0-2 deficit.

While Mosimane admits that the Egyptian giants have a slight advantage heading into the second leg, he is aware that Sundowns will be throwing everything they have trying to overturn the results.

“Look, it is an advantage because we have an edge, but it is like half time, and you are leading 2-0,” Mosimane told the media yesterday upon Ahly's arrival at OR Tambo International Airport.

“It doesn’t mean anything. How many times have Al Ahly trailed 2-0 at half-time, and we came back to win the match 3-2? So it is a small advantage. It gives you a little bit of confidence and puts a little bit of pressure on the opposition. We will see how it goes.”

With Sundowns opting to use home ground advantage and playing the match in the afternoon, Mosimane was not concerned as he believes the conditions will also suit his side.

“Ahly have been to Lucas Moripe before. We know Sundowns in the Champions League. They went there against Ahly even when I was there. So it is not the first time. As long as the pitch is okay, Lucas Moripe always has a good pitch, so no issue.

“The weather is not that bad. It is a bit fresh. Yes, of course, because it is a bit warm that side [Egypt]. But it is not that cold, no excuses.”

The Egyptian giants arrived yesterday morning in SA to start preparing for their second leg. And the two times Champions League champion added it is a mixed emotion for him to return to the country for the first time.

“Of course, mixed emotions, but at least we played the first match and broke the ice, now it is okay,” Mosimane said.

“We couldn’t land any other time because of the regulations and curfew, so we had to land in the morning.”