Maritzburg ready to give their all to survive

Coach Ernst Middendorp gave Maritzburg United players a tongue-lashing after their defeat to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in their previous match.

The players seem to have heard the message as they vowed to go all out for a win in their next league game.

The KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit visit Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium today at 5pm knowing what they need to do to edge closer to safety.

Daniel Morgan and Travis Graham said the game against City is a must-win for them so that they can climb higher up the log table.

“We played a game at the weekend and there is not enough time for a recovery period. The preparations have been going well, it is an important game for us and the good thing is that we do not have to rely on anyone ... it is in our hands. We just have to go out there and get the three points and we will be fine. They are a good team but we are focusing on ourselves and the three points,” said Morgan.

Graham said they would treat the remaining three league games like cup finals and that Middendorp has made it clear that they cannot afford to slip up as the stakes are high.

“It has not been a great season for us and there has always been pressure from the beginning. However, we got vital points to be where we are but we need to finish the job to be safe. We are left with three cup finals and we have to win all the games to guarantee our safety,” said Graham.

He said that they could not afford to take their eyes off the ball in Cape Town. “It is going to be a challenging game in Cape Town but we have to win it at all costs. The boys are ready to go to Cape Town and collect maximum points.”