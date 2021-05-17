Tshakhuma close in on safety after 'massive' win

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila coach Dylan Kerr described his team’s victory over Maritzburg United in a relegation clash as massive.

The Limpopo-based outfit won the only DStv Premiership encounter played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane at the weekend 1-0 to edge closer to safety.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo scored the goal that proved to be the winner in the 68th minute. The pint-sized midfielder is the hero of last week's Nedbank Cup victory by TTM after scoring the solitary goal in the final against Chippa United.

The much-needed win over their fellow strugglers has injected some confidence going into the Limpopo derby against provincial rivals Baroka at the same venue tomorrow at 3pm.

A win against Baroka would take TTM's points tally to 31 and put them in a great position heading into the final two matches.

“It is a massive win, and it is not massive because we won the game. It is massive because of the way that we played in this game. I thought that we were fantastic and that we controlled the game. We did not give Maritzburg any opportunities and we defended well and dominated in midfield. On any other day we could have won this game by three or four goals,” said a relieved Kerr.

Kerr said he was happy as his side had bounced back from their 1-0 loss to SuperSport United in Tshwane three days before their game against Maritzburg.

“If we can approach the derby against Baroka with the same work ethic and enjoyment we can collect another three points and knock on the top-eight doors,” explained Kerr.

Maritzburg coach Ernst Middendorp was upset with the defeat and felt let down by some of his senior players.

“This defeat is nonsense, it is unacceptable. We conceded a goal with one against four in the centre. I cannot accept this, and it makes me angry. We have to learn and improve going forward,” said a furious Middendorp.