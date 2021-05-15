Mngqithi: Al Ahly vs Sundowns ‘one of the matches of the century’

Influential Mamelodi Sundowns creative midfielder Themba Zwane faces a late fitness test to ascertain whether he will face Al Ahly in their first leg of the Caf Champions League quarterfinals in Cairo on Saturday night.

Brazilians coach Manqoba Mngqithi said on Friday that Zwane has travelled to the North African country and they are hopeful that he will be able to take his position in the midfield alongside the likes of Gaston Sirino (kickoff 9pm Egyptian and SA time).

“With regards to injuries to some of our key players, Themba Zwane is with us here in Egypt and we are hopeful that he will be able to play. At this stage we cannot say whether he is going to play or not because he still has to go through a late fitness test,” said Mngqithi, adding that Downs are in Egypt for a win.

“Our record away from home this year is 100% — we have not lost a match away from home — and we are coming with that mentality. We are not here for ball possession, we are here to try to win the match.

“Even if it’s a draw, it must be a draw with goals. We are here with the mentality to try to win the match and not for a draw.