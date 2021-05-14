WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs supporters march to Naturena to protest poor performance

Supporters of Kaizer Chiefs marched to the club’s headquarters in Naturena on Friday to hand a memorandum to management expressing their dissatisfaction with the under-performance of Amakhosi, and demanding better.

Between 50 and 100 supporters marched, and the memorandum was handed to Chiefs’ marketing director Jessica Motaung.

News and details of the march were circulated in the past week via social media and spread via the Twitter handles #KaizerChiefsPeacefulProtest #KaizerChiefsMarch and #KaizerChiefsProtest.

The turnout may not have been huge from supporters of a club that number in their millions. But a form of history was made as no top-flight team’s supporters in the Premier Soccer League era had ever put together an organised protest express their grievances to their side.

And some supporters who did arrive for the march said they had come from as far as the Free State.

Mohau Tlali (29), one of the organisers of the march, said the idea began among a group of the club’s supporters in December.