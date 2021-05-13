Raja contest distracted my players - JZ

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer feels his players may have had an eye on their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal match against Raja Casablanca on Sunday at Orlando Stadium, following a poor performance during their goalless draw with Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers were lucky to come away with a point at Danie Craven Stadium as Stellies should have wrapped up the match in the first half had they been more clinical.

“We have a big game on Sunday. Maybe they [the players] were already thinking about that. It is a big game for the players also,” Zinnbauer told the club media department after the game.

“It is not the right way, we have to first play this game, and then we can start concentrating on the Sunday game.”

For Pirates to do well against Casablanca on Sunday, Zinnbauer admitted that they need to improve their performance. The Moroccan giants are a formidable side and won all their six group stage matches.

“The results were not good for me. It is not enough. Before the game, we wanted three points, and it was clear,” a disappointed Zinnbauer said.

“But the performance was not enough to win the game, and in the first half, at some point, we were under pressure. But then, we played the ball backward and that was not the plan. We wanted to go forward and play high presser and quick, passing game."