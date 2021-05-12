Soccer

UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against three Super League clubs

By Reuters - 12 May 2021 - 13:20
Jordi Alba of FC Barcelona and Luka Modric of Real Madrid battle for possession during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on April 10, 2021 in Madrid, Spain.
Image: Angel Martinez

European soccer's governing body UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation into Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus over their attempts to launch a breakaway Super League.

The clubs are the only three of the original 12 to have not distanced themselves from the project following an outpouring of criticism.

"UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary inspectors have today appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project," UEFA said in a statement. 

