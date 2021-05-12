“People will sit back and look at it as well. As much as Chiefs needs a win‚ we also do.

“Mental preparation is more important at this stage. Looking at the amount of draws (they played)‚ we need a win.

“They (Chiefs) want to get into the top eight and we want a spot for Africa or finish as high as possible in our first season.

“But‚ ja‚ look Chiefs is a special team and they’ve got players that can change the game.

“For us it’s about improving on our last performance which was a draw (1-1) against Maritzburg (United) where we started to play in the second half only.”

As a home side‚ Truter said he expects Gavin Hunt’s team to be the ones taking the game to them.

“They’ll have to come out‚ they will have to open up but we know what to expect from Chiefs and we know their key players and we’ll have to plan accordingly.”

Truter admitted if they qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup by finishing third or Caf Champions League by ending second‚ Swallows will have to beef up their squad.

“Qualifying to play in Caf brings a lot of different scenario in terms of the numbers in the squad‚” said the Swallows coach.

“If we don’t make it‚ it also brings pressure to improve on the way we would end this season.

“So‚ ja‚ we’re in the market to bolster‚ to strengthen especially if we go to Caf. Yes we’re of the best defensive teams in the league but we have to strengthen up front because currently we’re just scoring a goal a game.