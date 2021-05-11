'We expect a tough outing against Birds': Yagan Sasman

Kaizer Chiefs hope to snap their three-game winless run in the league and boost their diminishing top-eight dream when they welcome an indifferent Swallows outfit to FNB Stadium tomorrow (5pm).

Chiefs are going into this Soweto derby on the back on two shock defeats to relegation candidates Chippa United (0-1) and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (1-2). In between these surprise losses; Amakhosi drew 2-all against Bloemfontein Celtic away.

The Glamour Boys last won a match by upsetting leaders Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 away late last month.

Left-back Yagan Sasman knows the significance of beating the Birds if they’re to achieve their top-eight ambition. Even so, the 24-year-old full-back still expects a challenging match at FNB Stadium.

“The game is going to be difficult for us. Of course, it’s a Soweto derby and all derbies are difficult. The guys are hypedup because it’s a very important game for us; in fact every game is important for us now because we need to win each and every game,’’ Sasman told Chiefs’ media department.

“Our goal is to make the top-eight, so every three point is vital. Swallows have been doing well throughout the season. We know what to expect from them. We’re preparing well for the game.’’

Sasman has started one of the two league games he’s featured in this term and the Cape Town-born defender admits the hardship of not featuring regularly has hurt in a way, highlighting the importance of supporting regulars when you’re a fringe player.

“I have been in and out of the team. I haven’t been always playing this season. It’s been difficult, mentally as well, but we as players have been pushing each other on and off the field,’’ noted Sasman.

“If you’re not playing, you support the guys on the field. In training you just try to improve and be ready for your next opportunity.’’