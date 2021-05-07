These are the key battles that could decide Ke Yona final
Can TTM's pass master Timm outwit Chippa's explosive Mdlinzo?
As tomorrow's Nedbank Cup final between top-flight strugglers Chippa United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Free State Stadium is the Premier Soccer League's drawcard, Sihle Ndebele picks three matchups that could play a decisive role in whoever eventually wins the R7m trophy. Kickoff is at 6pm.
Nyiko Mobbie v Thabo Mnyamane..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.