These are the key battles that could decide Ke Yona final

Can TTM's pass master Timm outwit Chippa's explosive Mdlinzo?

As tomorrow's Nedbank Cup final between top-flight strugglers Chippa United and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the Free State Stadium is the Premier Soccer League's drawcard, Sihle Ndebele picks three matchups that could play a decisive role in whoever eventually wins the R7m trophy. Kickoff is at 6pm.



Nyiko Mobbie v Thabo Mnyamane..