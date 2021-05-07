Free webinar | The remarkable rise of AmaZulu Football Club

Undoubtedly the most talked about story in local football in the past few months has been about AmaZulu.

Having battled relegation in the past with little to no vision, Usuthu’s ownership exchanged hands at the start of this season, with businessman Sandile Zungu taking the club over and boldly declaring they would be a force to be reckoned with.

If anything, Zungu’s words have proven to be true, with AmaZulu – coached by the popular Benni McCarthy – remarkably exceeding expectations by being among the top teams in the DStv Premiership.

Join SowetanLive and astute businessman Zungu as he narrates the story behind reawakening this giant, AmaZulu, in a webinar on Thursday, 13 May, from 1pm.

Titled, the “Rebirth of a Warrior”, the webinar will be moderated by Executive Director at The Brand School & Sport Boardroom Sgwili Gumede, with AmaZulu president Zungu outlining his future plans.

Sowetan Sports Editor Nkareng Matshe will join in to quiz Zungu on how the rumours of Benni joining Bafana Bafana affected his plans, and why he took a risk investing in football amid these trying Covid-19 times, where sponsors and financial backers are scarce.

Zungu’s arrival in local football has been like a breath of fresh air, with Usuthu enjoying a higher profile not seen since the early 70s. He will give us more in the webinar. Don’t miss it!

