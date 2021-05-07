Benni now targets CAF Champions League

Having already overachieved with AmaZulu, coach Benni McCarthy has set his sights on guiding the club to the CAF Champions League, and made a bold statement that they won't lose any of their four remaining matches.

AmaZulu are second in the DStv Premiership table, and should they finish there, they are guaranteed to participate in the Champions League next season.

McCarthy said he is already looking forward to that competition with the team as he believes no-one will beat them in their remaining matches.

“With the new season coming with new challenges ... believe me, the next four games, I can’t see AmaZulu losing those matches,” McCarthy said during the club's press conference yesterday.

“So CAF Champions League, we will be playing there no matter what. And that brings new challenges, and with that we can’t just expect to play. We have to bring new players – five or six we can bring in and make what we already have better.

“That’s what we are going to work on. We are not going to make a lot of changes. We are not like other teams who recruit a new team for new challenges.

“We work with what we get, and the players who get us there will get their reward for their hard work. There will be new faces that will come in and assist the team so we can be competitive for the Champions League.”

McCarthy said they would sit down with management and the technical team at the end of the season to see which areas of the team they can improve on as they are also looking to do better in the league.

“As much as the president doesn't interfere, it is always nice to have his input on where we can better the squad because we don't bring Tom, Dick and Harry for the sake of having a player.

“Maybe he is good somewhere else but is he good for us because we have a specific way [to play]? We do have players who we are headhunting, but we don’t want to talk about them now.”