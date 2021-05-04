Soccer

Sundowns are well on course to win league – Manqoba

Co-coach says performance slump was caused by hectic schedule

04 May 2021 - 09:10
Neville Khoza Journalist

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels their 3-0 hammering of Orlando Pirates on Sunday proved the doubting Thomases wrong and that they still have what it takes to win their fourth successive league title.

There was talk of wheels coming off from Sundowns after they went four matches without registering a victory following two defeats and two draws in all competitions before the Pirates game...

