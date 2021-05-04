Sundowns are well on course to win league – Manqoba
Co-coach says performance slump was caused by hectic schedule
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi feels their 3-0 hammering of Orlando Pirates on Sunday proved the doubting Thomases wrong and that they still have what it takes to win their fourth successive league title.
There was talk of wheels coming off from Sundowns after they went four matches without registering a victory following two defeats and two draws in all competitions before the Pirates game...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.