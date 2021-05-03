Put my boys in the history books: Benni McCarthy

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy believes the current crop of players should be in the club's history books for their best season in the Premier Soccer League era.

Usuthu became the first team this season to breach the 50-point mark after their 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

The Durban club won their only league title in the National Professional Soccer League (NPSL) in 1972 and are now posing the biggest threat to defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

“The AmaZulu of Benni McCarthy do the talking on the field. I can’t be more proud of this group of players. They have proven themselves to be exceptionally equipped, useful, hardworking, determined, and they have abilities that you have not seen,” McCarthy told the Usuthu media department after the game.

“To do what they have been doing and they continue to do is just exceptional. I think maybe some of these guys need to go to the history books of AmaZulu because you are never going to have another exceptional season what these guys have done.”

Luvuyo Memela scored the only goal late in the first half to hand Usuthu their 14th victory of the season and their third in a row.

And McCarthy is pleased with what he has achieved now and feels they can win the league title.

“Happy for the players and happy for the team, we march on. We came from the 13th place to do the impossible, and we are right up there on the table,” he said.

“This is a reward for the players for their hard work, the determination, the drive and willingness and having the winning mentality, just like the coach. I’m super proud. I even love these players.

“It was a tough game for us and the field didn’t help us because of the rain a day before, and we were not allowed to play the good football that we wanted to. It was exceptionally hard, controlling and playing.

“First half, I think we were by far the best team. We were good in every aspect of the game. We were first to every ball.

“It was unfortunate that we only scored in the last minute of the half to go up because we had two fantastic chances to score.”