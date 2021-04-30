SAFA should tell new coach to forget about Qatar 2022
We are likely to have another ill-suited Bafana coach appointed out of desperation rather than foresight
Is the SA Football Association about to mess up another Bafana Bafana coaching appointment? I’m asking because on the eve of announcing the new man to replace Molefi Ntseki last week, Safa sent out a late filler stating they were in no position to do so.
The association cited Covid-19 travel restrictions when telling us last Friday evening that an announcement that had been scheduled for the Saturday had been postponed...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.