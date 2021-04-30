SAFA should tell new coach to forget about Qatar 2022

We are likely to have another ill-suited Bafana coach appointed out of desperation rather than foresight

Is the SA Football Association about to mess up another Bafana Bafana coaching appointment? I’m asking because on the eve of announcing the new man to replace Molefi Ntseki last week, Safa sent out a late filler stating they were in no position to do so.



The association cited Covid-19 travel restrictions when telling us last Friday evening that an announcement that had been scheduled for the Saturday had been postponed...