Ncikazi slams Durban media ahead of KZN derby

'You'd think they are employed by AmaZulu'

Those who think AmaZulu will have it easy against provincial foes Golden Arrows will eat humble pie.



This is the fierce warning from Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi ahead of their KwaZulu-Natal derby against Usuthu at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium tomorrow at 3pm. As much as Abafana Bes'thende have been brilliant in their own right thus far, Usuthu's 15-match unbeaten streak in the league has made many to consider them the favourites...