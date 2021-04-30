Ncikazi slams Durban media ahead of KZN derby
'You'd think they are employed by AmaZulu'
Those who think AmaZulu will have it easy against provincial foes Golden Arrows will eat humble pie.
This is the fierce warning from Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi ahead of their KwaZulu-Natal derby against Usuthu at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium tomorrow at 3pm. As much as Abafana Bes'thende have been brilliant in their own right thus far, Usuthu's 15-match unbeaten streak in the league has made many to consider them the favourites...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.