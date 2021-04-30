I want to invest in Maleka, Mathebula – TTM boss

Duo expected to impress again when they face Leopards in Limpopo derby

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Abram Sello says he has big plans for assistant coaches Mpho Maleka and David Mathebula.



The pair have been sitting on the bench while head coach Dylan Kerr awaits his work permit and their good job on the sidelines has not gone unnoticed...