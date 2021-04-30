Chiefs' hopes of top-eight finish on shaky ground

Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtic will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they meet in the DStv Premiership match at Dr Petrus Molemela stadium on Saturday.

Both teams head into this fixture at the back of defeats during their midweek matches. Celtic lost 0-1 to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila away, while Chiefs were beaten by the same scoreline by Chippa United at home on Wednesday.

It was a result that left coach Gavin Hunt upset because it came just a few days after their impressive 2-1 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns to end their unbeaten run.

Hunt will be demanding improvement against Celtic tomorrow because a victory could see them return to the top-eight bracket again.

With 18 points still up for grabs, the Amakhosi target to finish in the top eight remains a possibility, but they need to start being consistent.

“We need to do better ... not only controlling the ball, but also improving on scoring,” said Hunt after he watched his side miss chances against the Chilli Boys. “We have to keep going. We have been very disappointing at times and unbelievable at times.”

Chiefs have been criticised for only performing well against the so-called big teams – Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

But what will encourage Hunt is that they have been better away this season compared to at home. Their recent defeats against Chippa and Cape Town City were all at FNB stadium, while their famous victory was away to Sundowns.

Fixtures

Friday

Maritzburg v Swallows, Harry Gwala Stadium 5pm

Saturday

Galaxy v Cape Town City, Mbombela Stadium 3pm; Chippa v Stellenbosch, Sisa Dukashe Stadium 3pm; Celtic v Chiefs, Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium 3pm; Arrows v AmaZulu, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium 3pm; Tshakhuma v Leopards, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 5pm; SuperSport v Baroka, Lucas Moripe Stadium, 5pm

Sunday

Pirates v Sundowns, Orlando stadium 3pm