Mamelodi Sundowns are in a position of having banked points for most of the season‚ so if things get tough at the death end they will have an overdraft to dip into‚ co-coach Rulani Mokwena has said.

The DStv Premiership took a fascinating turn being blown open as Downs went to five points dropped in two games by following Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs with Wednesday evening’s 0-0 draw against third-placed Golden Arrows at Loftus Versfeld. In Cape Town second-placed AmaZulu blew Cape Town City away 5-1.

That left Downs’ (48 points from 23 games) invincible aura – having been unbeaten in 21 games until they met Chiefs – shaken‚ as AmaZulu (47 from 25) narrowed the gap to a point‚ and Arrows (43 from 25) are five points behind.

Sundowns’ two games in hand present a significant advantage. But‚ as they face another tough match-up against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday‚ Downs will also be aware they could be entering the slump that every title-challenging team experiences‚ the length of which determines if they hold out for the title.

Biggest challengers AmaZulu had their slump at the start of the season‚ before Benni McCarthy’s arrival as coach‚ and Bafana Bafana’s all-time to scorer has Durban’s sleeping giants flying.

That would appear to indicate that‚ with all the playing and technical power and facilities‚ Sundowns’ biggest challenge will be mental to prevent doubt creeping into the players’ minds‚ and reverse their mini-slump quickly.

“The reality is we are in control of the situation – we trust the players‚” Mokwena said in Thursday’s pre-match press conference to the big clash against fourth-placed Pirates.

“We said to the players yesterday that they might not always trust us. Because you know how players are – when they’re playing [in the first team] they trust the coaches‚ and when they don’t play they don’t trust the coaches‚ and are not happy with all the decisions.

“They may not always trust us but we have full confidence in our players‚ and we trust them. And the experience that they have in terms of winning and success‚ of course‚ is the culture‚ is part of Mamelodi Sundowns.