Rulani Mokwena: Arrows’ ‘clear structure’ means Sundowns know what to expect

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says they know exactly what to expect and do when they meet Golden Arrows in their DStv Premiership match at Loftus on Wednesday.

The Brazilians‚ who go into this match on the back of their first loss of the season at the hands of Kaizer Chiefs‚ are looking to avoid another defeat that will see their advantage at the top of the standings reduced.

“We know the strengths and qualities of this team that we are facing‚” Mokwena said.

“We know the work that we need to do in order to be able to control Arrows in relation to their strengths and how to influence our playing philosophy on the match so that we can dominate ball and the pitch.”

Mokwena added that Arrows have a clear playing philosophy of keeping the ball and have been consistent.