Ambitious GladAfrica Championship side Sekhukhune United have roped in veteran administrator Peter Koutroulis as their football manager.

The flamboyant Koutroulis has extensive experience in football management of more than 30 years having worked at Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Thanda Royal Zulu‚ Mpumalanga Black Aces and Chippa United.

“Sekhukhune United Football Club is delighted to officially welcome My Peter Koutroulis to the Babina Noko family. He joins the club in the capacity of football manager‚” said Sekhukhune United Executive Chairman Simon Malatji.

“Mr Koutroulis is a South African football administrator‚ who has 31 years of footballing experience in managing football clubs in South Africa. He has previously worked for Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Mpumalanga Black Aces‚ Thanda Royal Zulu and Chippa United.”

Koutroulis most recently had an on-off relationship with Eastern Cape Premiership team Chippa‚ where was CEO until 2018.

He joins fourth-placed Sekhukhune‚ who are involved in a fierce battle with the likes of leaders Richards Bay‚ TS Sporting‚ Royal AM‚ Free State Stars and JDR Stars in the race for automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership next season.

The GladAfrica (National First Division) season has an average of six rounds of matches remaining and Sekhukhune return to action on Sunday with a potentially explosive clash against Richards Bay away from home.

Sekhukhune have accumulated 36 points from 24 matches and there is everything to play for considering that even eighth-placed Jomo Cosmos can still get automatic promotion.