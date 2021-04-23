Tembo's head on block over SuperSport's winless run

Things are deteriorating for embattled SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo. The 50-year-old Zimbabwean-born mentor blames the lack of depth and fatigue for the run of poor results.

The three-time league champions' winless run stretched to seven matches after their defeat to Golden Arrows at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

They last won a league game when they registered a 2-1 win over Cape Town City in Tshwane on February 13. Tembo was lost for words as he struggled to explain the reason why his team dropped points again. Their next game against relegation-haunted Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium tomorrow (3pm) is a must-win game for them.

Another defeat would spell disaster for Tembo, who signed a two-year contract at the start of the season.

“That was a huge improvement from our previous league game [after 3-0 defeat against Cape Town City]. We created many opportunities, but we could not make them count. We dominated the game and our goalkeeper had nothing to do except to pick the ball out of his net. We wasted great chances and if you do not convert your chances, you lose games. But we did not deserve to lose this game," Tembo said.

He insists that he saw some encouraging signs from the Arrows loss compared to that Cape Town City hammering.

SuperSport are going through a rough patch, but the coach said they must remain positive and they would be able to turn the corner.

“We have to be positive and keep on working hard. That is the only way we can do to get out of this situation," said a hopeful Tembo.

He said the game in Limpopo against Leopards would be tricky as both teams are looking to win the game to end their slump. “It’s a tough game... it is a huge test for us. We are playing a team that is also not doing well. We both need to get a result and we will play to win the next game," added Tembo.