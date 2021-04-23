Moriri targets a hat-trick in MDC

MultiChoice Diski reserve league pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping to register their third successive victory when they visit Baroka in round three at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (10am). The Brazilians are the team to beat in stream B as they boast a 100% record after the first two matches.

Fresh from a 4-0 hammering of Swallows at the Milpark Stadium last week, coach Surprise Moriri expects his team's free-scoring exploits to continue against the Polokwane-based outfit in Limpopo. Moriri's charges have scored eight goals and conceded one goal, in their 4-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic when the league returned to action two weeks ago. Last week they were ruthless in front of goal against the out-of-sorts Swallows.

“It was a good win for us against Swallows. We have youngsters on the team and we are building their confidence. I think the boys were nervous as they played their first game on TV but they got better and won in emphatic style,” said Moriri.

The retired Sundowns striker is impressed with Thando Buthelezi, one of the stars of the Brazilians team. Sundowns will be hoping that he will add to his two goals against Baroka in Polokwane. His coach believes that he has a bright future and wants him to take more responsibility in front of goal. Buthelezi was the man of the match in the win over Swallows and his coach showered him with praise.

“We always tell him that he has great potential and we instill confidence in him to make sure that he is willing to score in every game that he plays. He is the type of player that plays well, but lacks goals in him. We encourage him to go forward more and score goals,” said Moriri.

MDC fixtures

Tomorrow: Maritzburg v Stellenbosch, Mpumalanga Stadium, 9.30am.

Pirates v Leopards, Rand Stadium, 10am.

Tshakhuma v Swallows, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 10am.

Celtic v Chiefs, Dr Molemela Stadium, 10am.

AmaZulu v SuperSport, Mpumalanga Stadium, 12pm.

Sunday: Baroka v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 10am.

TS Galaxy v Chippa, Tsakani Stadium, 10am.

Arrows v Cape Town City, Mpumalanga Stadium, 12pm.