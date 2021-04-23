Soccer

Moriri expects team's free-scoring exploits to continue against Baroka

Moriri targets a hat-trick in MDC

By Charles Baloyi - 23 April 2021 - 08:17
Surprise Moriri coach of the Mamelodi Sundowns reserves.
Image: Muzi Ntombela / BackpagePix

MultiChoice Diski reserve league pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns will be hoping to register their third successive victory when they visit Baroka in round three at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday (10am). The Brazilians are the team to beat in stream B as they boast a 100% record after the first two matches.

Fresh from a 4-0 hammering of Swallows at the Milpark Stadium last week, coach Surprise Moriri expects his team's free-scoring exploits to continue against the Polokwane-based outfit in Limpopo. Moriri's charges have scored eight goals and conceded one goal, in their 4-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic when the league returned to action two weeks ago. Last week they were ruthless in front of goal against the out-of-sorts Swallows.

“It was a good win for us against Swallows. We have youngsters on the team and we are building their confidence. I think the boys were nervous as they played their first game on TV but they got better and won in emphatic style,” said Moriri.

The retired Sundowns striker is impressed with Thando Buthelezi, one of the stars of the Brazilians team. Sundowns will be hoping that he will add to his two goals against Baroka in Polokwane. His coach believes that he has a bright future and wants him to take more responsibility in front of goal. Buthelezi was the man of the match in the win over Swallows and his coach showered him with praise.

“We always tell him that he has great potential and we instill confidence in him to make sure that he is willing to score in every game that he plays. He is the type of player that plays well, but lacks goals in him. We encourage him to go forward more and score goals,” said Moriri.

MDC fixtures

Tomorrow: Maritzburg v Stellenbosch, Mpumalanga Stadium, 9.30am.

Pirates v Leopards, Rand Stadium, 10am. 

Tshakhuma v Swallows, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 10am.

Celtic v Chiefs, Dr Molemela Stadium, 10am.

AmaZulu v SuperSport, Mpumalanga Stadium, 12pm.

Sunday: Baroka v Sundowns, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 10am.

TS Galaxy v Chippa, Tsakani Stadium, 10am.

Arrows v Cape Town City, Mpumalanga Stadium, 12pm.

Chiefs thrilled by first MDC victory

Kaizer Chiefs registered their first victory in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge reserve league in a five-goal thriller when they defeated Black ...
Sport
3 days ago

MDC clashes promise goals galore

The MultiChoice Diski Challenge continues with mouth-watering matches this weekend as the teams are eying a top-two finish in their respective ...
Sport
1 week ago

Orlando Pirates product has point to prove for Botswana team Jwaneng Galaxy

Johannesburg-born ex-Orlando Pirates development player Ricardo Lourenco spent a lot of time this week fielding questions from SA media about his ...
Sport
2 months ago

Speech Bubbles

Related articles

