Cash bonanza for TTM after shock win over Sundowns

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) owner Ditonkana Abram Sello does not want to take credit for the team's turnaround of fortunes.

TTM have reached the Nedbank Cup final in their debut season in the top-flight division. However, Sello says he does not want to steal the spotlight from the players and make this whole thing about him. The Polokwane-based side will play against Chippa United in the cup final at the Free State Stadium on May 8.

Things are looking good for them in the DStv Premiership, as TTM are 14th on the log table with 19 points from 21 games. They visit Cape Town City at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (5pm).

Sello, who owns a pharmacy business, said he nearly fainted and could not bear to watch his team defeat a star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties in the semifinals at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

“I was shaking, panicking and my heart was beating fast during the penalty shoot-out. I nearly fainted and could not bear to watch the drama. I looked away when we scored the winning penalty as it was too much to take in. But I was relieved when we made it against the best team in the country," Sello told Sowetan.

Sello gave the players bonuses for their fairy-tale run in the cup competition and he said that there is more from where that came from.

If TTM win the cup final, he promised them big money and another big bonus is waiting for them if they can survive relegation.

“The players, technical team and management did 80% of what I told them to do. Credit should go to them, but at this stage, I do not want them to worry too much about money. I am monitoring the club as I am trying out my administration skills. I gave them a monetary reward for beating Sundowns," explained Sello.

He said he is consulting with his financial advisors about rewarding the team and that no one would be left out. "I will pay everyone starting with the cleaners, security guards, and tea makers. I have dangled a big carrot, but do not want to mention the figure, but it is big money," He said.

His motto is: risk nothing and win nothing. “If you do not write an exam, you don't get the results. I will wear a new suit for the final and want us to beat Chippa," he said.