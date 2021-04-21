Zuma declares war in Chiefs' last league games

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Dumisani Zuma has declared all Amakhosi’s remaining fixtures “must wins”, aiming to start what would be an onslaught, if it comes to fruition, against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium this afternoon (5pm).

A win versus City would propel Chiefs to the top-eight. After 21 games, Amakhosi are ninth on the table with 25 points, one behind eighth-placed TS Galaxy, who’ve played a game more. Amakhosi are unbeaten in their last eight games, with three wins and five draws in all competitions.

Zuma, who’s been in and out of the playing squad due to niggling injuries, expects City to be a tough nut to crack. Even so, the 25-year-old is still positive they’ll bag maximum points. Chiefs' last defeat was a 4-0 to Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champs League away in February.

“When you check City’s previous games, you see that they’re doing well. Even when we played them in the first round in Cape Town they gave us some hard time [Chiefs won 2-1 in January], so I think the game won’t be easy at all. But I am positive that we’ll win. All the games we play now are must-wins,’’ said Zuma.

“Msholozi”, as Zuma is known in football circles, is thrilled to be back in the set-up after shaking off injuries in recent weeks. The lad from Pietermaritzburg intends to build on his splendid performance in Chiefs’ 2-all draw against Guinean side Horoya in the CAF Champs League in Conakry.

Against Horoya, Zuma came off the bench to set up Khama Billiat to net the second goal, sending Amakhosi to the last eight of the Champions League. Zuma boasts just three starts in 12 games he’s featured in across the league, the Nedbank Cup and the Champs League.

“At this moment I don’t have any injury and I am happy about that. I am always with the team these days, fighting very hard to regain my full fitness,’’ Zuma noted.

“My performance against Horoya gave me new confidence. For me to help the team qualify for the quarterfinals of the Champions League was a big deal. I want to carry on like that.’’